Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 3:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 22

BrightSpring Health Services – Louisville, Ky., 53.3 million shares, priced $15-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/KKR. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BTSG. Business: Provides home and community-based healthcare services.

