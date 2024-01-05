Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 8

HW Electro – Tokyo, Japan, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric vehicles.

J-Long Group – Hong Kong, China, 1.4 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Eddid Securities and Futures.

Smith Douglas Homes – Woodstock, Ga., 7.7 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol SDHC. Business: Homebuilder in the southeastern US focused on single-family homes.

