Induction vs. Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Which One is Right for You?

When buying a new cooktop or range for your home, you’ll run into three main options: induction, gas and electric. Each one has its benefits and drawbacks, but the type you choose depends on your cooking style, budget and preferences.

Learn more about how each cooktop works to help you decide what’s best for your kitchen.

— Induction cooktops and ranges.

— Gas cooktops and ranges.

— Electric cooktops and ranges.

— Induction vs. gas vs. electric comparison.

Induction Cooktops and Ranges

An induction cooktop uses electromagnetism to heat your cookware quickly and efficiently, says appliance technician Jason Carter, founder of home maintenance blog Simply Swider. Induction cooktops and ranges look similar to glass top electric models, but they cook using a magnetic field generated by a copper coil. Induction cooking came out in the 1970s, according to The Plan Collection’s home design expert Laurel Vernazza, but homeowners were often disappointed with its inconsistent power and heating abilities, excessive noise and higher price point.

“This time is different,” Vernazza says. “The technology has only gotten better since the mid-2000s.”

Pros of Induction Cooking

Faster cooking. Induction technology allows you to “enjoy faster cooking times, boiling water in half the time compared to a traditional stove, and precise uniform heating, allowing you to melt chocolate without the high risk of burning it in the process,” Vernazza says.

It’s safer. Induction cooktops don’t produce fumes like gas stoves, and there’s no flame, which greatly reduces the risk of fire. And because only the pan gets hot, induction cooktops stay cool. It also turns off when you remove cookware from the heating surface.

More energy-efficient. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction appliances are three times more efficient than gas stoves and up to 10% more efficient than smooth top electric ranges.

“Gas and eclectic cooktops take considerable time for the heating unit to warm up and then transfer that heat to the pan,” Vernazza says. In some cities and states, like San Francisco and New York, legislation has been passed or is under discussion to phase out gas stoves for sustainability reasons, she adds.

It’s stylish. Younger generations have ushered in new kitchen design trends, and cooktops and ranges are no exception. “Millennials and Gen Z want a different look, one that is sleek, contemporary and sustainability-conscious,” Vernazza says. “With their smooth, glass-like surfaces, induction cooktops foster a whole new vibe in the kitchen.”

Easier to clean. The glass-like surface makes it easier to wipe down, and because the cooktop surface cools quickly, there’s little chance that something will burn onto it.

Cons of Induction Cooking

Higher cost. Induction cooktops generally cost more than electric or gas options, and retail prices run into the thousands of dollars. However, there are often rebates and incentives from federal and state governments and electric utilities to help offset the cost.

Requires special cookware. To make heat transfer possible, induction cooktops require magnetic cookware. “You need pots and pans with magnetic bottoms, and don’t try to move them around on the induction plate,” Carter says.

Gas Cooktops and Ranges

“Gas cooktops rely on an open flame for cooking,” Carter says. “Gas cooktops use an electronic ignition that creates a spark when you turn the burner on. The knobs control how much gas reaches the burner, giving you more control over the size of the flame.

“They excel at providing quick heat adjustments, perfect for delicate dishes and everyday cooking. They’re also fantastic for high-power wok pans.”

Pros of Gas Cooking

Cost-effective. Pricing varies depending on the brand and the model, but gas cooktops and ranges are often cheaper than induction and electric options. Gas is also much more cost-effective compared with electricity.

Precise heating control. “If you love to cook, then gas is the way to go,” says Ron Shimek, president at Mr. Appliance, a repair service under home services franchise Neighborly, in Waco, Texas. “With gas, you can not only pick the size of the burner, but you can fine-tune the heat by adjusting the knob. You have much more control with a gas cooktop or range top.”

Instant warmup. Pots and pans begin to heat immediately without waiting for the cooktop to preheat.

Doesn’t require electricity. If the power goes out, you can still light your cooktop or range manually by using a match or lighter.

Cons of Gas Cooking

Installation is more complex. Gas cooktops and ranges require a gas line, which can also limit its placement. Typically, a professional must do the installation to ensure the connections are safe, which adds to the upfront cost. Areas where natural gas is less available may require propane tanks.

Cooktop elements retain heat after cooking. Cooktop elements don’t cool down immediately after use.

Gas ovens don’t heat as evenly. Gas ovens preheat quickly, but their central flame location means they don’t cook evenly. The flame also cycles on and off to maintain temperature, which means temperatures aren’t consistent while baking.

More difficult to clean. Compared to glass tops, which you can easily wipe down, gas cooktops are more difficult to clean. Food and other debris can make their way underneath the grates, and you may need to scrub the grates to remove burnt food and grease.

Safety concerns.Gas ranges release poisonous carbon monoxide and other toxic pollutants that can worsen respiratory problems. In fact, a recent study suggests that gas ranges contribute to 13% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S.

Electric Cooktops and Ranges

Electric typically comes in two options: coil and radiant. “Electric cooktops use metal coils or hidden heating elements under a flat ceramic-glass surface,” Carter says. Metal coils come into direct contact with cookware, while radiant options use heated coils beneath the cooktop surface.

Electric cooktops get a lot of criticism for their slower heat adjustment and uneven heat distribution, but electric ovens are often preferred by home chefs. “An electric oven keeps a steadier temperature and gives you more even baking and roasting,” Shimek says.

Pros of Electric Cooking

Lower cost. Electric ranges are a budget-friendly option compared with induction options and sometimes gas ranges.

Advanced features. Radiant electric smooth cooktops typically have at least one high-power burner, according to the Department of Energy, and most have expandable dual or triple elements that can be switched from a large, high-power element to a smaller, low-power element. Some ranges also have a warming element to keep dishes warm before serving.

Low-maintenance. Electric ranges often have a flat, smooth cooktop. This makes it easier to wipe down the surface compared to gas ranges with grates and burner caps.

Compatible with various cookware. Unlike induction cooktops, you can use pots and pans made from various materials with electric.

Easy installation. Because there’s no need for a gas line, electric ranges are easier to install than gas ranges.

Cons of Electric Cooking

Less energy-efficient. Electric cooktops use more energy than gas and induction models, which raises operating costs.

Cooking elements stay hot. Electric cooktops hold residual heat, and it takes several minutes for burners to cool down.

Slower heat distribution. It takes longer for burners to heat up, giving you less control over temperature.

Uneven heat distribution. Electric cooktops are prone to uneven heating. This can give you less consistency when cooking.

Induction vs. Gas vs. Electric Comparison

When deciding between induction, gas and electric cooktops and ranges, it depends on “your cooking style and personal preference,” says Carter.

“In many regular households, folks are turning to induction cooktops these days,” he says. “They offer precise temperature control and are a breeze to clean. Plus, depending on where you live and fluctuating gas prices, running an induction stove might be easier on your wallet compared to propane or natural gas.”

The downside of induction is that they require magnetic bottom cookware, and you need to be careful about sliding your pots and pans around, Carter warns.

If you’re deciding between gas and electric, Shimek says you can’t go wrong with a dual range. “You have gas on the cooktop and electric in the oven. You can also go with a gas cooktop and an electric built-in or wall oven and have the same virtues.”

The specific model you choose can also make a substantial difference. “The trick is finding the model that does all the things you want it to do at a price point you are willing and able to spend,” Shimek says.

