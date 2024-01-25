Independent Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported net income of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported net income of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.1 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $207 million.

