Independent Bank Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239.5 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $731.1 million.

