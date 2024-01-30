IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Tuesday reported net income of $185,000 in…

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) — IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Tuesday reported net income of $185,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 6 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IROQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IROQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.