Hurco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported profit of $2.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $227.8 million.

