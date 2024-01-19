Huntington Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $243 million.…

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.73 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.95 billion, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.4 billion.

