Humana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Thursday reported a loss of $541 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $4.42. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.46 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.73 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.49 billion, or $20 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.65 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share.

