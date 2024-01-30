Hubbell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $171 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $759.8 million, or $14.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $16.50 per share.

