How to Remove Wallpaper: A Fool-Proof Guide (With Costs)

Wallpaper can be a great way to add color and character to your home, but it’s not a timeless decorating piece. A pattern you love in your home may be an eyesore for someone else, like the next owner. It may also go out of style.

While most wallpaper can be removed, it can be a tricky endeavor, depending on the wallpaper material and surface. Here are some tips if you plan to remove outdated wallpaper or give your walls a refresh.

Ways to Remove Wallpaper

The ease and cost of this project will largely depend on the type of wallpaper you are trying to remove. The wallpaper material, adhesion process and surface material will impact how easy it is to remove. The three most common wallpaper types are:

— Strippable.

— Peelable.

— Traditional.

To find out what type of wallpaper you’re working with, start by spraying a little bit of water onto the edge of the wallpaper. Be careful not to oversoak the paper and damage the drywall or wood underneath.

Grab a putty knife or scraper and gently pull on the edge of the paper. If the paper starts to easily peel off in large strips, you have strippable wallpaper, which is the easiest type of wallpaper to remove.

If the top layer peels off but leaves a white paper backing on the wall, you’ll have to go through some additional removal steps to get rid of your peelable wallpaper.

If not much of the paper comes off at all, then you have traditional wallpaper, which is adhered with glue. Unfortunately, this is the most costly and time-intensive wallpaper to remove.

Tips for Removing Wallpaper

Get your room ready before you start this project. If you aren’t redoing your flooring at the same time, cover the floor with a drop cloth or other protective material to make sure the glue residue or water used to remove the paper doesn’t damage your floors.

Also move any furniture, like a vanity, away from the wall and remove electrical covers, which are likely covering wallpaper behind the scene.

With any of these steps, you may need to use a wallpaper scorer to scratch the wall and allow water, chemicals or steam to reach the glue. Certain wallpaper materials can be water-resistant, making it difficult for your chosen removal technique to reach the adhesion underneath.

With this out the way, now you can start removing.

Option 1: Hot Water Solution

The cheapest way to remove wallpaper, particularly strippable or peelable wallpaper, is with a hot water solution. Grab a spray bottle and add one of the three water solutions below to the bottle. Fabric softener and hot water seem to be the most common option, but if you don’t have that on hand, you can use vinegar or liquid dish soap.

— 1/4 liquid dish to 3/4 hot water.

— 1/4 fabric softener to 3/4 hot water.

— 1/3 household vinegar to 2/3 hot water.

Spray the solution onto the wallpaper, allowing it to soak the paper but not the wall. If you notice the water is dripping off completely, score the paper and try again. The key is to let the water sit on the wallpaper for a while before attempting to peel it away.

“After spraying my fabric softener water solution and letting it sit for around 10 minutes, I used a putty knife to gently scrape off the wallpaper,” says Ira Njoroge a New York DIY home renovator and founder of the blog MySpaceAffair. “This process was a bit laborious but not overly difficult,”

Hopefully, the wallpaper peels off in large strips after the solution has set for a while. If you’re still having trouble getting the paper off, try upgrading your putty knife. “The putty knife I used was a bit flimsy and made the process more difficult,” Njoroge says. “If I did it again, I’d invest in a higher quality one to speed up the process.”

Materials:

— Spray bottle.

— Putty knife.

— Warm water.

— Scorer (optional).

— Rags (to wipe up any spills or drips).

— Vinegar, dish soap or fabric softener.

Option 2: Chemical Stripper

If the homemade solution isn’t working, which is common with peelable and traditional wallpapers, you may want to use a gel chemical stripper.

The process of applying the chemical stripper is similar to the steps above, but instead of using vinegar, soap or fabric softener, mix the stripper solution with water according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Some manufacturers recommend applying the solution with a paint roller instead of spraying. However, both can accomplish the task at hand. One gallon of stripper can remove roughly 300 square feet of wallpaper and costs around $60 to $70. If you have 75 square feet of wallpaper or less, go with a 32-ounce spray bottle instead, which costs around $6 to $8.

You’ll still want to remove the wallpaper with a putty knife after it’s set for 20 to 30 minutes. If you have traditional wallpaper that leaves a white paper backing on the wall, you’ll need to repeat the entire process, peeling off the backing with the solution and putty knife.

Materials:

— Spray bottle or paint roller to apply stripper solution.

— Putty knife.

— Scorer (optional).

— Gel wallpaper stripper solution.

— Rags (to wipe up any spills or drips).

Option 3: Steam

The easiest, but also most expensive, option for removing wallpaper is to use a professional steamer. Renting a steamer can cost anywhere from $27 to $150 or more, depending on how long you rent it. If you plan to remove wallpaper in a lot of rooms or need to rent it for more than two days, it’s more cost-effective to buy a steamer, which is around $65.

“I tend to jump straight to steam removal since I own a steamer and it’s just easiest in my experience,” says Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters in Naperville, Illinois. “First I’ll test with the steamer to see if the wallpaper needs to be scored, then just go bit by bit steaming and scraping the loosened wallpaper away. There may be leftover adhesive on the surface afterward, but using a wallpaper stripper can help loosen up and remove this.”

Make sure you don’t overapply the steam, which can damage the wall underneath: 20 to 30 seconds should be enough. Pull off that section of wallpaper immediately after steaming. Stubborn sections may require more time with the steamer. Don’t forget to wear protective gloves, glasses and possibly long sleeves so you don’t get burned by the hot steam or water.

Materials:

— Electric steamer.

— Putty knife.

— Scorer (optional).

— Water.

— Rags (to wipe up any spills or drips).

— Safety gloves and goggles.

Wallpaper Replacement Options

Once the wallpaper is removed, clean the walls to remove any glue residue. This can be done with a little bit of soap and hot water or a hot water and vinegar solution. Next, you’ll need to decide how you want to redesign the space. Rather than having to go through this entire process again in the future, consider painting the walls.

Home murals are a trendy way to add color, texture and design, and they take a lot less effort to refresh if you want something new later on. Another option is to use peel-and-stick wallpaper instead of more traditional wallpaper materials. These papers are made to be temporary and can be installed in just a few hours without professional assistance or equipment.

Wallpaper still has a role in home design because it’s hard to compete with the character, texture and look it offers. If wallpaper suits your home, don’t let the time-intensive process of future removal stop you from installing it. Just choose an alternative that makes the removal process easier when the time comes.

