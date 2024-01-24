How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/24/2024

Wall Street ended mixed after strong gains for Netflix and some influential technology stocks helped offset losses across much of…

Wall Street ended mixed after strong gains for Netflix and some influential technology stocks helped offset losses across much of the U.S. stock market.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%. Stocks elsewhere around the world rose after China announced measures to boost what’s been a disappointingly weak recovery for the world’s second-largest economy.

Treasury yields were mixed after a preliminary report suggested growth for U.S. business output is accelerating, while inflation pressures may be easing. Netflix jumped after reporting bigger-than-expected subscriber gains.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.95 points, or 0.1%, to 4,868.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.06 points, or 0.3%, to 37,806.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.97 points, or 0.4%, to 15,481.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.40 points, or 0.7%, to 1,961.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.74 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 57.41 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.95 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.47 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 98.72 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 116.85 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 470.57 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.21 points, or 3.2%.

