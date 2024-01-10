How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/10/2024

Wall Street neared a record high ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, which could show whether all the…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wall Street neared a record high ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, which could show whether all the excitement that’s vaulted stocks higher recently is warranted.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday and is just 0.3% below its all-time high. The Dow added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of Thursday’s update from the U.S. government on inflation at the consumer level. Hopes for a continued cooldown there have sent yields sinking and stocks soaring in recent months. Crude oil prices fell after giving up earlier gains.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.95 points, or 0.6%, to 4,783.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.57 points, 0.5%, to 37,695.73.

The Nasdaq composite rose 111.94 points, or 0.8%, to 14,969.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.23 points, or 0.1%, to 1,970.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.21 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 229.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 445.58 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.12 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 13.62 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 6.19 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 41.70 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 56.81 points, or 2.8%.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.