How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/12/2024

Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish as it closed out its 10th winning week in the last 11.

The S&P 500 ended Friday up 0.1% and remains within 0.3% of its record after earnings season kicked off with mixed results from Delta Air Lines and others. The Dow fell 0.3%, dragged down by UnitedHealth Group. The Nasdaq was little changed.

Bond yields sank after a report showed inflation at the U.S. wholesale level was weaker than expected. That bolstered expectations for upcoming cuts to rates by the Federal Reserve. Crude oil rose on worries about potential disruptions to supplies.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.59 points, or 0.1%, to 4,783.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.04 points, or 0.3%, to 37,592.98.

The Nasdaq composite rose 2.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,972.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.49 points, or 0.2%, to 1,950.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.59 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 126.87 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 448.69 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.18 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 14 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 96.56 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 38.59 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 76.11 points, or 3.78%.

