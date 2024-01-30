Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.5…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $278.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $135.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.7 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $571.4 million.

