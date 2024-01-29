HomeStreet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.9 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.5 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $208.7 million.

