Home BancShares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $86.2 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $349.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $245.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $392.9 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $996.9 million.

