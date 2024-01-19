Hingham Savings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $6.3…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.4 million, or $12.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.