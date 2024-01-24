Hexcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $457.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.7 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion.

