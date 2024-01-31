Hess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $413 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $413 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.