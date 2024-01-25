Heritage Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 8:20 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.8 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $243.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

