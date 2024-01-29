Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $95.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $677.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.1 million.

