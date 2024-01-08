Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $75.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $3.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $549.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.7 million.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2 billion.

