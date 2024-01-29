Heartland Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported a loss of $70.4 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported a loss of $70.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based bank said it had a loss of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.9 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $580.3 million.

