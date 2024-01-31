Heartland Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.1…

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $275.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.8 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

