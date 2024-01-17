HDFC Bank: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUMBAI, India (AP) — MUMBAI, India (AP) — HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.07 billion…

HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.07 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mumbai, India-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $13.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.62 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

