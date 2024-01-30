HCA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.61 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.61 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $5.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $17.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.24 billion, or $18.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.97 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $19.70 to $21.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $67.75 billion to $70.25 billion.

