Hawthorn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $956,000, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $66.7 million.

