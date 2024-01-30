Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.35 per share.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $669.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $260.5 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.72 billion.

