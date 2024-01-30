HarborOne Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million…

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Brockton, Massachusetts, said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $169.1 million.

