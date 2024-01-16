Hancock Whitney: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.6…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.6 million.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $465.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $308.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $392.6 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

