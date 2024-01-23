Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $661 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $661 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.64 billion, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

