Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Greene County: Fiscal Q2…

Greene County: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 23, 2024, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Catskill, New York-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCBC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up