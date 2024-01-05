Greenbrier, Constellation Brands rise; AngioDynamics, Agilon Health fall, Friday, 1/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $2.24…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $2.24 to $46.58.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $5.20 to $247.53.

The owner of U.S. licensing rights to Corona and Modelo beer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

AngioDynamics Inc., down $1.54 to $6.21.

The medical device maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Agilon Health Inc., down $3.45 to $8.63.

The senior-focused health care company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc., down $1.45 to $3.55.

The healthcare facilities owner said it will accelerate efforts to recover uncollected rents from tenant Steward Health Care System.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc., down $17.03 to $1,132.29.

The maker of precision instruments said shipping delays hurt earnings during the fourth quarter, but it expects a recovery in the current quarter.

Franklin Covey Co., up $1.29 to $40.66.

The corporate training and consulting company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc., up $13.18 to $87.77.

The California-based sushi restaurant chain raised its sales forecast for the year.

