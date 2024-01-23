Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

COOPER-EDUCATION

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper visits an elementary school in his home county while making an announcement about public schools. By Gary Robertson.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she has no intention of dropping out after the New Hampshire primary. Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two GOP primary races and making a November rematch with President Joe Biden look likelier than ever. But Haley says as she campaigns Tuesday that she plans to stick around for her home-state South Carolina primary next month. Haley has dedicated time and money to New Hampshire, hoping to appeal to its independent-minded voters. Trump has concentrated on winning decisively enough to effectively end the competitive phase of the primary. Democrats are holding a primary Tuesday in New Hampshire, as well. By Holly Ramer, Will Weissert and Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,270 words, photo, video, audio.

XGR-VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-LEGACY ADMISSIONS

RICHMOND, Va. — Public universities would be prohibited from giving preferential treatment in admissions to applicants who are related to alumni or donors under a bill that has sailed out of the Virginia Senate. The measure passed the General Assembly’s upper chamber Tuesday on a 39-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates. An identical bill is pending there and has also been advancing with bipartisan support. No college or other entity has spoken against either measure so far. Supporters say it will advance fairness and expand pathways to the middle class. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office has not commented. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 450 words.

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-REGULATORS

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to advance nominees to fill two long-standing vacancies on the state’s powerful regulatory panel that oversees interests ranging from utilities to insurers. By Sarah Rankin.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-ABORTION

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will join forces at a rally in Virginia as they push for abortion rights. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be there on Tuesday at what will be the first joint appearance by all four of them since the 2024 campaign began. It’s a reflection of the importance that Democrats are placing on abortion as they face a likely rematch against Donald Trump, the former Republican president. Trump helped pave the way for overturning Roe v. Wade by nominating three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, a fact that the Biden campaign plans to remind voters of at every opportunity. By Colleen Long and Chris Megerian. SENT: 840 words, photos.

UNITED AIRLINES-BOEING

The CEO of United Airlines is frustrated about ongoing manufacturing problems at Boeing, and his airline will consider alternatives to buying a future, larger version of the Boeing 737 Max. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Tuesday on CNBC that Boeing needs “real action” to restore its previous reputation for quality. United has dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners that have been grounded for nearly three weeks after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 in midflight. Kirby is calling it the last straw for United. So his airline will draw up plans for growing without a new, larger version of the Max that Boeing is developing. By David Koenig. SENT: 490 words, photo.

XGR-HUMAN COMPOSTING

House lawmakers in Delaware vote on a bill to legalize natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, as a method of disposing of human remains. At least six other states already allow the practice.

LOCALIZATION

BIDEN-EV CHARGING STATIONS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration is awarding $623 million in grants to help build an electric vehicle charging network across the nation. We list the states receiving funds and link to details for the grants, along with tips for covering this issue in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

INFLATION-STATE LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: States have seen surging public interest in little-known programs that use state funds to spur private investment with bargain-priced loans. The programs have taken off after a series of key interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve made virtually all loans more expensive, whether for farmers purchasing seed or businesses wanting to expand. We offer details on loan numbers and programs in some states and tips for reporting this in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CLIMATE-STATES-RENEWABLE ENERGY-LOCALIZE IT: Five states are requiring utilities to transition to generating 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. But opposition to projects from local officials have hindered states’ aggressive timelines for transitioning to cleaner energy production. That’s prompted some of them to grab the power to override local restrictions and allow state authorities to approve or disapprove locations for utility-scale projects. We offer reporting tips and list the states with hard renewable goals, and the more than dozen states that have given themselves some power to preempt local zoning restrictions to make way for these projects. Find the latest Localize It guides.

IMMIGRATION-COURT BACKLOG-LOCALIZE IT: Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. Judges, attorneys and migrant advocates worry that’s rendering an already strained system unworkable, as it often takes several years to grant asylum-seekers a new stable life and to deport those with no right to remain in the country. We offer resources and tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

