Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-ELECTION CHANGES

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge has blocked a new law approved by North Carolina lawmakers that tightens a rule on when a ballot cast by someone who is also registering to vote at the same time can be removed from election counts. The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder tells elections workers not to carry out an altered method to screen citizens who can register to vote and immediately cast a ballot during a 17-day early-voting period before a primary or general election to ensure their eligibility. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 650 words.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-NEW HAMPSHIRE

MANCHESTER, N.H. — On the eve of New Hampshire’s presidential primary, almost every top Republican has lined up behind former President Donald Trump. Polls in the state suggest he leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by a lot. Haley is the last major challenger standing in his way, and New Hampshire is uniquely suited to her strengths. But the answer for most conservatives is they want Trump to have another chance at beating President Joe Biden despite Trump’s 2020 election loss and the 91 felony charges he faces in four separate indictments. Haley is urging supporters not to give up. By Steve Peoples, Holly Ramer and Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video, audio.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-MACE

Donald Trump has picked up another endorsement from Nikki Haley’s home state of South Carolina, with Rep. Nancy Mace backing the ex-president in this year’s Republican presidential primary. Mace had stayed out of the 2024 GOP primary as fellow South Carolinians Haley and Sen. Tim Scott entered the race last year. On Monday, a day ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Mace told The Associated Press she’s backing Trump over Haley. The former South Carolina governor lives in Mace’s district and supported her in 2022 against a Trump-backed challenger. Mace’s backing comes as Trump angles to bolster his dominance in Republican balloting, following his record-setting win last week in the Iowa caucuses. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 560 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024 TRUMP-VP

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vice presidential candidates typically aren’t tapped until after a candidate has locked down the nomination. But former President Donald Trump’s decisive win in the Iowa caucuses and the departure of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from the race on Sunday has only heightened what had already been a widespread sense of inevitability. That has given the visits this past week by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the feel of tryouts for the role reminiscent of Trump’s days as a reality TV host. All three are considered close allies of the former president who are among those being considered for the job. By Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-HARRIS-ABORTION

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing her position as the Democrats’ leading champion for abortion rights in this year’s election. Harris visits Wisconsin on Monday for the first in a series of nationwide events focused on abortion, which remains politically potent almost two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Washington, President Joe Biden will convene his reproductive rights task force. The White House in making its case on abortion rights has repeatedly turned to Harris, the first female vice president. Harris will probably be central on abortion in 2024’s election, likely a Biden rematch against Republican ex-President Donald Trump. Harris joins Biden at another campaign event focused on abortion in Virginia on Tuesday. By Chris Megerian and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,140 words, photo.

BOEING PLANE INSPECTIONS

WASHINGTON — Federal officials are recommending that airlines inspect the door plugs on more Boeing 737s after one of the panel blew off a Boeing jet in midflight. The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines should also inspect the panels on an older model, the 737-900ER. Those planes have door plugs that are identical in design to the one that flew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing Max 9 jetliner this month. Boeing said Monday that it supports the FAA action. The plugs are panels that seal holes left for extra doors when the extra doors aren’t needed to meet emergency-evacuation standards. SENT: 360 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ABORTION-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, supporters of abortion rights launch a campaign in support of enshrining the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution in November. By Brian Witte.

____

LOCALIZATION

BIDEN-EV CHARGING STATIONS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration is awarding $623 million in grants to help build an electric vehicle charging network across the nation. We list the states receiving funds and link to details for the grants, along with tips for covering this issue in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

INFLATION-STATE LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: States have seen surging public interest in little-known programs that use state funds to spur private investment with bargain-priced loans. The programs have taken off after a series of key interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve made virtually all loans more expensive, whether for farmers purchasing seed or businesses wanting to expand. We offer details on loan numbers and programs in some states and tips for reporting this in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CLIMATE-STATES-RENEWABLE ENERGY-LOCALIZE IT: Five states are requiring utilities to transition to generating 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. But opposition to projects from local officials have hindered states’ aggressive timelines for transitioning to cleaner energy production. That’s prompted some of them to grab the power to override local restrictions and allow state authorities to approve or disapprove locations for utility-scale projects. We offer reporting tips and list the states with hard renewable goals, and the more than dozen states that have given themselves some power to preempt local zoning restrictions to make way for these projects. Find the latest Localize It guides.

IMMIGRATION-COURT BACKLOG-LOCALIZE IT: Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. Judges, attorneys and migrant advocates worry that’s rendering an already strained system unworkable, as it often takes several years to grant asylum-seekers a new stable life and to deport those with no right to remain in the country. We offer resources and tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Abortion fight puts Vice President Harris at the center of the 2024 election campaign

Trump may testify in sex abuse defamation trial, but the court has limited what he can say

Supreme Court will consider overturning Richard Glossip’s murder conviction in Oklahoma

Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, dies at 75

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.