Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

CAMPUS SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A University of North Carolina graduate student charged with fatally shooting his faculty adviser on campus five months ago had bought a pistol online and visited a gun range the day before the professor was killed, according to information from federal search warrants. Tailei Qi, 35, was arrested in a residential neighborhood less than two hours after the Aug. 28 shooting of Zijie Yan inside a laboratory building at UNC-Chapel Hill. UPCOMING: 490 words by 2 p.m., with AP Photo.

____

ELECTION 2024-SCOTT

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is expected to endorse former President Trump ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire, GOP primary. A person familiar with Scott’s plans confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that Scott would travel from Florida to New Hampshire with the GOP front-runner. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to not being allowed to discuss the plans publicly. Scott launched his own bid to challenge Trump last May before shuttering his effort about six months later. Trump has been appearing on the campaign trail with several other former rivals who have endorsed him, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 170 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

INMATE SUICIDE-SETTLEMENT — The family of a nuclear physicist who died by suicide in a Virginia jail after his psychotropic medicine was discontinued and he was denied admission to a federal medical prison is receiving a $1.5 million settlement. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4:30 p.m.

ABORTION-MARCH FOR LIFE

WASHINGTON — Thousands of opponents of abortion rights are rallying amid falling snow in the nation’s capital for the March for Life and vowing to keep fighting until abortion is eliminated. Months before a presidential elections that could be heavily influenced by abortion politics, anti-abortion activists packed the National Mall on Friday carrying signs with messages such as “Life is precious.” After listening to speeches, the crowd is expected to march past the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court. Friday’s March for Life is the second such event since the June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal protection for abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade. By Ashraf Khalil and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 470 words, photo, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

WINTER WEATHER

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two weeks of storms have turned roads into icy death traps, frozen people to death from Oregon to Tennessee and caused power outages in the U.S. that could take weeks to fix. Fresh snow fell on New York City and Washington, D.C., on Friday and wind chills were expected to dip to 30 degrees below zero in the upper Midwest. But the biggest problems remained in places hit hard by storms earlier in the week. Oregon was dealing with more than 100,000 power outages a week after freezing rain crippled the state. The rain, snow, wind and bitterly cold temperatures have been blamed for at least 50 deaths in the U.S. over the past two weeks. By Claire Rush. SENT: 860 words, photos, video, audio.

____

LOCALIZATION

BIDEN-EV CHARGING STATIONS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration is awarding $623 million in grants to help build an electric vehicle charging network across the nation. We list the states receiving funds and link to details for the grants, along with tips for covering this issue in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

INFLATION-STATE LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: States have seen surging public interest in little-known programs that use state funds to spur private investment with bargain-priced loans. The programs have taken off after a series of key interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve made virtually all loans more expensive, whether for farmers purchasing seed or businesses wanting to expand. We offer details on loan numbers and programs in some states and tips for reporting this in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CLIMATE-STATES-RENEWABLE ENERGY-LOCALIZE IT: Five states are requiring utilities to transition to generating 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. But opposition to projects from local officials have hindered states’ aggressive timelines for transitioning to cleaner energy production. That’s prompted some of them to grab the power to override local restrictions and allow state authorities to approve or disapprove locations for utility-scale projects. We offer reporting tips and list the states with hard renewable goals, and the more than dozen states that have given themselves some power to preempt local zoning restrictions to make way for these projects. Find the latest Localize It guides.

IMMIGRATION-COURT BACKLOG-LOCALIZE IT: Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. Judges, attorneys and migrant advocates worry that’s rendering an already strained system unworkable, as it often takes several years to grant asylum-seekers a new stable life and to deport those with no right to remain in the country. We offer resources and tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

——————————

VIDEO

Waterfall mist in New Jersey creates frozen wonderland

Independent voters in New Hampshire looking for alternatives to Trump

Flames seen as Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing at Miami airport

____

AUDIO

US forces strike Houthi sites in Yemen as Biden says allied action hasn’t yet stopped ship attacks

Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Miami airport

2023 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly 30 years as high mortgage rates frustrated buyers

Fani Willis accuses estranged wife of special prosecutor of ‘interfering’ with Trump election case

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.