Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is going to North Carolina to highlight $82 million in new investments that would connect 16,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet. Biden’s reelection campaign is making winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes one of its top priorities in this year’s presidential election. The Democrat narrowly lost the state in 2020 by 1.34 percentage points to then-President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner in what will likely be a political rematch in 2024. Biden is scheduled to speak in the state capital of Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. The Democrat plans to stress he’s connecting poorer communities and businesses to the digital economy. By Josh Boak. SENT: 260 words, photos, audio.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

DOT SECRETARY RETIRES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s well-respected transportation leader Christy Hall is retiring after spending the past decade overseeing billions of dollars in highway spending after the state raised its gas tax to fix its roads. Hall says her last day will be March 31. Her retirement as secretary of the South Carolina Department of Transportation is being met with praise across the spectrum. Officials note that Hall’s is one of the most political jobs in state government, as it is involves deciding who gets new highways, more lanes and better roads. They say she made it equitable and based on needs, and convinced those in power that was the best way to operate. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 580 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

SCHOOLS-SEX ASSAULTS

LEESBURG, Va. — A former northern Virginia schools superintendent is scheduled to be sentenced after he was convicted of a misdemeanor for what prosecutors said was the retaliatory firing of a teacher who complained that a special education student touched her inappropriately.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-ABORTION

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are highlighting the battle over abortion rights. Harris will visit Wisconsin on Monday, which would’ve been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Harris and Biden will hold a joint campaign event with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday in Virginia. Democrats believe abortion will be a potent political weapon against likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who as president appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court before it overturned Roe. Biden’s team also is preparing ads focused on abortion rights. Political allies including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are hosting their own events. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 280 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BLACK CAUCUS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland hold a news conference to discuss priority legislation for this year’s legislation, in areas of health, the environment, wealth and black businesses, housing and transportation, justice reform and public safety, and education equity. By Brian Witte.

____

LOCALIZATION

INFLATION-STATE LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: States have seen surging public interest in little-known programs that use state funds to spur private investment with bargain-priced loans. The programs have taken off after a series of key interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve made virtually all loans more expensive, whether for farmers purchasing seed or businesses wanting to expand. We offer details on loan numbers and programs in some states and tips for reporting this in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CLIMATE-STATES-RENEWABLE ENERGY-LOCALIZE IT: Five states are requiring utilities to transition to generating 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. But opposition to projects from local officials have hindered states’ aggressive timelines for transitioning to cleaner energy production. That’s prompted some of them to grab the power to override local restrictions and allow state authorities to approve or disapprove locations for utility-scale projects. We offer reporting tips and list the states with hard renewable goals, and the more than dozen states that have given themselves some power to preempt local zoning restrictions to make way for these projects. Find the latest Localize It guides.

IMMIGRATION-COURT BACKLOG-LOCALIZE IT: Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. Judges, attorneys and migrant advocates worry that’s rendering an already strained system unworkable, as it often takes several years to grant asylum-seekers a new stable life and to deport those with no right to remain in the country. We offer resources and tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

——————————

VIDEO

Heavy Snowfall on Colorado Mountain Roads

What to know about the primary in New Hampshire

Trump lashes out at judge after he threatens to boot Trump from courtroom

AUDIO

Justice Department report finds ‘cascading failures’ and ‘no urgency’ during Uvalde, Texas, shooting

Biden will promote internet access in North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in the 2024 election

Billionaire backers of new California city seek voter approval after stealthily snapping up farmland

Missouri abortion-rights campaign backs proposal to enshrine access but allow late-term restrictions

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.