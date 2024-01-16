Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-APPLE APP STORE-ANTITRUST BATTLE

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple’s grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, and potentially affect billions of dollars in revenue a year. The justices rejected Apple’s appeal of lower-court rulings that found some of Apple’s app store rules for apps purchased on more than 1 billion iPhones constitute unfair competition under California law. The appeal stemmed from an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game. Epic lost its broader claim that Apple was violating federal antitrust law, and the justices also rejected Epic’s appeal Tuesday. SENT: 310 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-CLEAN CARS

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senate Democrats are poised to take up GOP efforts to repeal 2021 legislation that establishes a clean cars mandate. The repeal effort has been a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 5 p.m.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

TRANSPORTATION FUNDING-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced he is restoring $150 million in previously proposed transportation cuts. The money announced Tuesday will restore funding in the state’s transportation budget for one year. The administration initially proposed a $3.3 billion cut to the state’s six-year spending plan for transportation. Part of the $150 million that is being allocated will include $52 million to fully restore state transportation funds to local governments known as Highway User Revenue. Another $26 million will fully restore locally operated transit system operating grants. By Brian Witte. SENT: 210 words, photo.

____

LOCALIZATION

IMMIGRATION-COURT BACKLOG-LOCALIZE IT: Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. Judges, attorneys and migrant advocates worry that’s rendering an already strained system unworkable, as it often takes several years to grant asylum-seekers a new stable life and to deport those with no right to remain in the country. We offer resources and tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-NATIVE AMERICAN-SIGNS-LOCALIZE IT: Authorities from Minnesota to Maine are adding Native American language translations to road signs and building facades. The signage is part of an effort to revitalize Native languages and draw attention to Native communities that have longstanding ties to the areas. Others are doing it to make Native American residents feel more welcome. We list locations where this is happening and offer tips and resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Ex-President Donald Trump arrives at defamation trial over columnist’s sex abuse claims

Trump notches a commanding win in the Iowa caucuses as DeSantis edges Haley for second place

Dangerously cold temps continue to blast much of the US, keeping schools closed and flights grounded

‘Succession’ dominates drama Emmys, ‘The Bear’ claims comedy, and Quinta Brunson makes history

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.