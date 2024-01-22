Great Southern Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Monday reported earnings of $13.1 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Monday reported earnings of $13.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.8 million, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $223.3 million.

