Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 6.75 cents at $5.9350 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 6 cents at $4.4025 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.6375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 15 cents at $11.9425 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle lost 1.08 cents at $1.7737 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $2.3862 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .35 cent at $.7527 a pound.

