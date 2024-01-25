Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.50 cents at $6.1225 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .50 cent at $4.5175 a…

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.50 cents at $6.1225 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .50 cent at $4.5175 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 1.25 cents at $3.6450 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 17.25 cents at $12.4025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle gained 2.37 cents at $1.7772 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $2.3202 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .40 cent at $.7430 a pound.

