Grains mostly lower and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3.75 cents at $5.92 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 4.75 cents at $4.4450 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4 cents at $3.79 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 3.50 cents at $12.1675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell 1.02 cents at $1.7365 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.40 cents at $2.2960 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.7070 a pound.

