Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 10.25 cents at $5.9525 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at $4.4825 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 5.50 cents at $3.8250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 3.50 cents at $12.2225 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.7735 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.17 cents at $2.4015 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.7635 a pound.

