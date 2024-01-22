Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 3.25 cents at $5.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $4.4575 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 3.25 cents at $5.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $4.4575 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.7850 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 11 cents at $12.2425 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.7377 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .28 cent at $2.2982 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .17 cent at $.7092 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.