Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose .75 cent at $6.1075 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $4.5950 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 6 cents at $3.8550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.75 cents at $12.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $2.2462 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7207 a pound.

