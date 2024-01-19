Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. rose 7.75 cents at $5.9325 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.4550 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 7.75 cents at $5.9325 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.4550 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 13 cents at $3.7975 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off .25 cent at $12.1325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .45 cent at $1.7437 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .82 cent at $2.3010 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.7075 a pound.

