Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. gained 14.25 cents at $6.1075 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.75 cents at $4.5225 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 4.50 cents at $3.6575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up .75 cent at $12.4025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.7535 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .82 cent at $2.3182 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7390 a pound.

