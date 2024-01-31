Grains mostly higher and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3.75 cents at $5.9450 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2 cents at $4.4625 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced 13.25 cents at $3.8375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 9.25 cents at $12.1350 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.7722 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .87 cent at $2.3990 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .08 cent at $.7585 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.