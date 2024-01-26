Grains mostlt lower and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 18.75 cents at $5.9425 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5 cents at $4.4575 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3 cents at $3.6375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 6 cents at $12.2025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 3.48 cents at $1.7467 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .93 cent at $2.3902 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .23 cent at $.7425 a pound.

